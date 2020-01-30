Iberostar’s Dominican Republic five star upgrade supports beach health

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts announced the reopening of the Iberostar Selection Bávaro, the hotel that spearheaded Iberostar’s operations internationally in 1993. In line with its constant investment plan to guarantee the best quality through innovation and renewal of its product, the company opened the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bavaro in December of 2019.

Situated on Bavaro Beach, featuring white sand and turquoise waters, the Iberostar Selection Bávaro reopened in November of 2019 after extensive renovations to the property. The five star, beachfront hotel offers 595 newly renovated rooms across picturesque family friendly bungalows and surrounded by vegetation, in harmony with the natural environment of the typical villages of the Hispaniola island. The renovation of the resort also incorporates special gastronomic offer with seven restaurants, revamped Spa Sensations massage rooms, a swimming pool for Iberostar’s youngest guests and a new Star Camp area. Star Camp is Iberostar’s innovative offer for kids and teens, which combines entertainment and values.

Iberostar’s renovations in Dominican Republic also include the opening of the five star Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bávaro, a new hotel within the Iberostar Selection Bávaro resort. The hotel features 162 unique suite style rooms. In addition to having all the benefits of Iberostar Selection Bávaro facilities, guests of Coral Level can enjoy two private swimming pools, including a beachfront infinity pool, an exclusive reception area to avoid waiting in line, concierge service any time of the day and preferential beachfront location.

The hotel’s extensive gastronomic offerings include an exclusive, one-of-a-kind buffet style restaurant, featuring show cooking, theme dinners and serving the finest international and local cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is steps away from the beach and features both pool and seaside views.

Both hotels, along with the other three resorts located at the Iberostar Bávaro complex, present guests with alternatives to take their vacation experience to the next level. Iberostar offers golf fanatics the Iberostar Bávaro Golf Club, a par 72, crosswind, 18 hole golf course surrounded by lush vegetation and panoramic views designed by veteran pro golfer P.B. Dye, as well as scuba diving options with the coordination of on-property operator Dressel Divers.

The brand’s Coral Level concept is designed for guests to experience an oasis of exclusivity within another Iberostar hotel in the most privileged locations. All Coral Level guests benefit from a range of offerings and personalised services, including staying in rooms with upgraded amenities and the best views, an exclusive lounge, 24 hour concierge service, pillow selection, access to a private beach area with an open bar, a secluded swimming pool, private check in and the possibility of late check out and a buffet restaurant with à la carte menu.

In its pursuit to lead with purpose and set the standard for responsible tourism, Iberostar launched Wave of Change. The company’s pioneering, ocean protecting movement is based on three fundamental pillars; moving beyond plastics and towards a circular economy, promoting the responsible consumption of seafood and improving coastal health. In this sense, both units, Iberostar Selection Bávaro and the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bávaro, offer rooms free of single-use plastics, as well as water refill stations.