Design team duo Hassell and OMA complete Western Australia’s New Museum milestone

Construction of the New Museum for Western Australia, Perth, designed in joint venture by design practices Hassell and OMA is complete. Exhibitions are in the process of being installed to ensure the museum is ready to open by November 2020.

Located in the heart of Perth’s cultural precinct, the Hassell and OMA design was conceived as a ‘collection of stories’, offering a multidimensional framework to engage with Western Australia; the New Museum for Western Australia will be a place where the local community and global visitors gather, to share their understanding of the past, thoughts of the moment, and ambitions for the future.

Refurbished heritage buildings and newly built volumes house the museum exhibitions, event spaces, and public areas. Two intersecting circulation loops, one vertical and one horizontal, connect and organise in multiple ways the museum’s content.

Instead of prescribing a singular interpretation of Western Australia, the loops enable visitors to engage with the Museum’s collection in distinctive ways, and tell the manifold stories of the place. D. Gianotten, OMA Managing Partner

A core element of the design is the ‘City Room’, a sheltered outdoor public space at the centre of the museum, framed by the refurbished heritage buildings and a large cantilevered volume. The ‘City Room’ is an open space for everyone to stimulate their imagination and creativity, and participate with a variety of activities, from large scale community events to smaller gatherings.

A large new temporary gallery space complements the museum’s extensive permanent collection and the ‘City Room’. The New Museum will house a diverse range of cultural programs, and new retail and dining opportunities, a museum that invites regular visits by everyone throughout the year.

The New Museum for Western Australia was delivered from the teams led by Mark Loughnan, David Gianotten, Hassell Design Director and Principal Peter Dean and OMA Regional Director Paul Jones.

We are pleased to have created a dynamic dialogue between the old and new fabric, which has set a new benchmark in heritage activation, one that reflects the rich Aboriginal heritage of our State in the new contemporary landscape. P. Dean, design Director and Principal, Hassell