DAZ Architects designed house naturally appears encrusted into Lebanese hillside

Villa CH730 is located in Chnaneir, at a 500m altitude in the Mount Lebanon District, situated on a mountainside that falls towards the north, and the access street is located on the south at the top part of the slope. Totalling a plot area of 810m², the plot is on the edge of a cliff which is a privileged spot overlooking the surroundings and offering wonderful views and an exceptional orientation. The building site is overgrown on a steeply inclined hillside with a wide prospect over the inclined valley of Chnaneir; taking advantage of the 25m slope towards the river, the incline played a pivotal role in the massing and shape of this villa.

The client requested an affordable house interacting with the countryside through its large windows. Based on the topography, the home is designed to be an architectural experience from beginning to end.

The basic conceptual idea behind this project was to build a home with three main objectives; achieving a good adaptation in the overall streetscape, inserting the building into the topography of the original terrain and implanting the client program; the result was conserving the environment with a potential of altering different views. The idea of the house is based on placing a monolithic concrete structure on a black glass platform following the cliff overlooking the spectacular view of the 500m hillsides between it and an old river.

The architectural design is kept basic in form, allowing the architecture to shine through its shape and façade details. Geometric forms and contemporary details translate the simplistic and monolithic overall of the design. The volume’s composition results from the rotation of upper part of the volume on an axis following the natural slope or topography, while the lower part maintains its horizontality especially towards the side of the slope. DAZ transformed a simple rectangular volume into a better and improved shape that answers all the site’s requirements and obstacles.

Due to its mass, solidity and firmness, the monolithic volume is wrapped entirely with a monotone grey cladding and softened with the use of wood finished cladding. Windows of a variety of shapes and sizes puncture the façade throughout. Villa CH730 makes a grand statement on the exterior, but on the inside, the space focuses on privacy and the daily activities of the family.

The road and pedestrian traffic to the house is directly accessible from the upper road. The sloped house has four levels, but thanks to its steep site, approaching from the street, sits only two storeys above the ground while the rest of the residence cascades down the hill, forming a support to the parallelepiped module. The house has 567m² of modern living spaces and these spaces were distributed according to functionality and orientation, ensuring a flawless circulation; spaces are connected across horizontal and vertical circulation across different levels.

Starting with the ground floor, the main entrance of the house, consists of modern living rooms and a dining room, and the kitchen space. The first floor houses the master bedrooms and children’s bedrooms and another family living room. The first floor volume is designed to shade the floor below. The first basement is designed in a way to cater friends and family to fun activities with the TV room, entertainment room, a living room and a guest bedroom. The house ends with a second basement to which the family will have access to the infinity pool and outdoor terrace. The second basement houses the technical rooms, showers and storage areas. The most attractive element of this sloped house is the concrete house deck formed to connect the house with the infinity pool. A stairway offers a route to the pool and is illuminated with natural direct light. The elegance of the design of Villa CH730 lies within its volumes and internal spaces. A play of light and shadow is created between the parallelepiped module and the interior, the roof and the staircase, and between the porch-entrance and the roof offering a maximum of natural light.