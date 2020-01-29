Snøhetta’s design for Midtown Manhattan’s new pocket park moves forward

The design re-envisions the building’s public space as a generously expanded, densely vegetated garden. As a vibrant sensory retreat, its transformation draws upon the architectural heritage, the activity of the neighborhood, and the natural history of the region. As a privately owned public space (POPS) inviting to people, 550 Madison’s new garden embraces the powerful contemporary role POPS can play within the context of New York’s ever changing urban fabric.

Philip Johnson and John Burgee’s vision for 550 Madison was to create not only a unique office building, but a dignified and attractive community amenity with public open space. Snøhetta is restoring their intention for the open space with a reimagined new public garden that will further improve the vitality of East Midtown. As the largest outdoor space of its kind in this district, the garden at 550 Madison will be a new anchor point in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, and a huge amenity to the local community and our world-class office tenants. E. Horvat, Managing Director of Real Estate, Olayan, USA

At 50% larger than the existing exterior public space, the new garden is designed as a complement to neighboring POPS and reconnects the building into the street life of East Midtown, while offering an immersive, verdant respite in the city.

The new garden will open up the public space along the west end of the tower, transforming it into a series of interconnected outdoor ‘rooms’ that provide both quiet spaces and larger, more open areas. Partially covered by a new glass canopy and formed by a series of intersecting circles in plan, the geometry of these rooms takes cues from Philip Johnson’s playful use of circular motifs both at 550 Madison and in his larger body of work. These circular rooms invite passersby to linger as they meander through, allowing the garden to accommodate a variety of experiences for its visitors.

Conceptually, the landscape responds to the canyon-like verticality of Midtown Manhattan, with a verdant, layered topography that lifts up along the west side of the garden, both minimizing the impact of existing tower service infrastructure while providing a sense of being immersed in the garden. Most importantly, the presence of vegetation along both street edges will announce the entries, creating inviting front doors to the garden.

Carefully selected plantings, including evergreens, perennials, and flowering shrubs, celebrate the dynamic seasonality of the Northeastern climate, creating a garden that is responsive to changing seasons and natural light conditions. Over 40 trees will be planted where there had been none. These, along with other plantings, will encourage a variety of birds, butterflies, and other pollinators to flourish in this shared urban habitat. A central water wall, accessible from the garden and visible from the renovated interior lobby, will provide auditory relief from the commotion of the neighborhood by attenuating sounds of the city. Details embedded in the materiality of the garden tell the many cultural and environmental histories of the site, creating a sense of discovery and intrigue. Information about the site’s environmental history and seasonality will be embedded within the proposed seating and walking surfaces.

In the tradition of the great pocket parks of New York City, the garden at 550 Madison seeks to reshape how people occupy the city by heightening their attention to the surroundings, encouraging them to stay and take pleasure in a part of the city that is typically rushed through. Together with the revitalized tower, the project better connects the building back into the activity of the street. 550 Madison will lead the transformation of East Midtown as it evolves for the needs of a contemporary workforce and a diversity of tenants, while ensuring it remains a world-class business district.

Designed by Philip Johnson and John Burgee, 550 Madison is a global architectural destination and signal example of postmodernism; the interior renovation and reimagined public space will renew this important landmark as a state-of-the-art office tower, providing a sustainable model for historic and adaptive reuse. The 850,000ft² building features an unparalleled experience in East Midtown with 14ft high ceilings; large, column free floor plates, north, south, east, and west facing views of New York City, river to river sightlines, and offices overlooking Central Park. 550 Madison is scheduled to open in 2020 as a multi-tenant building for the first time, and will be the only LEED Platinum and WELL Gold certified building in the Plaza District.