Design team duo deliver Denmark’s first wooden parking house

Danish architecture studios Open Platform (OP) and JAJA Architects, together with Rama Studio and Søren Jensen Engineers, have won the open competition for a new 19,300m² parking house in Aarhus, Denmark.

The south harbour neighbourhood in Aarhus is under construction, and the new parking house will play an active role in the development of the future district.

By placing a compact parking facility on the north eastern half of the site, the project makes space for a green and creative oasis with small pavilions, where social and cultural activities can unfold. The greenery and the paths of the park continue onto the parking house façade where they transform into a vertical garden of green espaliers and active balconies.

In this project, we minimize the building’s footprint and work with wooden construction and bound carbon. Together with the planting of a new urban forest, we secure Aarhus’ contribution to a lifelong CO2 balance. N. Lund Petersen, partner in Open Platform

Besides serving as a space for tranquility, the trees in the new green oasis can help cleanse the ground on the polluted site. Furthermore, the park can actively improve urban climate resilience from, for example, cloudbursts or heatwaves.

Thanks to its central location, in close proximity to the city center, the harbor, and the central station, the new parking house will be an attractive place to leave the car outside of the city and instead continue the journey on foot, by bike or even by scooter.

At ground floor the team proposes facilities supporting green transportation and transport sharing, such as charging stations, cargo bike rentals, carpooling stops and parking spots dedicated to car sharing vehicles. In time, these facilities can grow onto the upper floors.

The structure of the parking house will be made from beams and columns from cross-laminated timber, which has a significantly higher strength than regular glulam. The parking house will cover a total area of 19,300m² across six floors with approximately 17,500m² dedicated to a total of 700 parking spots. The parking house will be a hub for activity, creativity and socializing and will connect to the existing infrastructure on the site such as the highline, Kulkransporet. The project contains 2,000m² of public functions such as a gym, gallery, and café. Of this area, 300m² are located in the pavilions, 300m² are distributed on the staircases and balconies of the facade, and the last 1,400m² are placed on the ground floor and first floor levels of the parking house. Big parts of the project are unheated, limiting the environmental impact to primarily stem from building materials, lighting and the operation of the authorizing system.