First phase of LandDesign's The Realm master plan completed at Castle Hills in Texas

LandDesign has announced completion of the first phase of The Realm at Castle Hills, with the firm’s signature landscape architecture and civil engineering helping create “a destination that encourages community and invites social interaction,” according to developer Bright Realty. Part of a master planned, 324 acre community offering office, retail and luxury living about 25 miles northwest of Dallas. The Realm is designed with walkable streetscapes, varied outdoor amenities, interactive fountains, and varied public artworks commissioned by Bright Realty including a five story mural and rooftop deck seating on its new nine story office building, Offices at the Realm.

Creating a mixed use destination at the northern limits of Castle Hills, the 2,900 acre master planned community, established two decades ago in Lewisville, Texas, LandDesign worked with Bright Realty to imagine a magnetic and modern public face for The Realm at Castle Hills. Outdoor amenities for new workplaces include rooftop deck seating and Crescent Park, with its shaded seating, event space, and splash fountain for children and pets.

Outdoor interactive fountains will draw crowds with choreographed water and light shows set to music. The centerpiece of the new plaza, the artistic water feature design presents four fountains with an animated, choreographed central fountain and an interactive splash pad to engage visitors alongside simpler complementary basins.

When all phases have been realized, from its mixed use development of office, retail, and multifamily buildings, a boutique hotel, extensive trail system and outdoor entertainment district, The Realm value will be $1.5bn. The project team includes LandDesign led by Brian Dench, P.E., a civil engineer and principal along with landscape architect Adam McGuire, along with Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors, the architect BOKA Powell, and the design architect and interiors firm 505Design, as well as the water feature firm Martin Aquatic Design + Engineering.

Among the memorable features of the mixed use development is a five story, Arthurian-themed outdoor mural, the first of several planned public artworks planned by the developer including a painting on top of an oversize Lost City of Atlantis aquarium in the office building lobby.