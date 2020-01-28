New park breaking ground in the West End’s historic district

What was a surface parking lot has been closed for the start of construction. Parks for Downtown Dallas, the City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department and the community celebrate the start of Downtown’s newest park, West End Square.

West End Square is the second of four priority parks recommended in the 2013 Downtown Parks Master Plan Update that Parks for Downtown Dallas is building in partnership with the City of Dallas. Landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations led the design of West End Square. The design balances history and innovation, creating a much needed neighborhood park catered to the District’s growing population as well as a testing ground for incorporating technology in a public space.

The design features an outdoor workroom, porch swings, and a U-shaped steel trellis envisioned as a flexible armature for a plug-and-play approach to technologies that may be incorporated over time as the Square’s uses and needs evolve.

West End Square, a little less than one acre in size, will be the only centrally located green space in the West End Historic District. The site is bound by Market Street to the east, Corbin Street to the south, North Record Street to the west and the old Spaghetti Warehouse building to the north. Construction is estimated to take 12 months.