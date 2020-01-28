Providence highway re-purposed into a new pedestrian bridge in Old Rhode Island

The new pedestrian bridge in Providence, Rhode Island has become an iconic gathering place for city residents and visitors alike; the elegant structure now spans the Providence River from east to west atop five granite piers repurposed from an old highway foundation.

The Providence River Pedestrian Bridge, which opened this year, was envisioned by the Detroit based architecture firm inFORM Studio and structures designer BuroHappold as more than a connector; the bridge connects two new waterfront parks and expands the budding Innovation & Design District, all sitting on a narrow parcel once covered by Interstate 195 before its 2013 relocation.

Built for the client Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), the new bridge is already a magnetic and much photographed icon that symbolizes Providence’s renaissance. Its innovative and modern form exudes old-world character and warmth thanks to its naturally finished wood cladding, crafted by the innovative firm SITU Fabrication. The design's reuse of abandoned public infrastructure has set a valuable precedent for other cities nationally too.

In addition to its work on the acclaimed structural engineering, BuroHappold engaged its Cities Team and Sustainability leaders to carefully model the economic, mobility and environmental impact of their proposed bridge design; he studies have confirmed the economic and civic benefits of a thoughtful investment in urban mobility.

According to BuroHappold’s Cities Team, about 14% of the city’s population lives within walking distance, under one mile, of the bridge. On top of that, about 59,000 people work within walking distance of the bridge, led by the education and healthcare industries.

Working closely with the Project for Public Spaces and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for over a decade, the team led by inFORM Studio, BuroHappold and landscape architect BETA Group designed a universally accessible, efficient and highly memorable new pedestrian bridge that has had real return on investment (ROI) for this New England City.

The project team's vision for the bridge as a monument to the social and economic revitalization of downtown Providence has been borne out in a range of new colocated investments near the landings of the $21.9 million structure.