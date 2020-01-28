China's Chengdu's Unicorn Island masterplan

The Tianfu New Area is developing into an ecologically sustainable civic, business and residential centre for China’s technology and research sectors.

The 67 hectare Unicorn Island master plan will foster the continued growth of China’s digital economy, creating living and working environments for Chinese and international companies.

A mixed use master plan for 70,000 researchers, office staff, residents and visitors, Unicorn Island has been designed to enhance the wellbeing of its community; its design influenced by principles within the region’s historical natural engineering projects.

Contemporary hydraulic engineering is also re-establishing the wetlands of the Tianfu New Area as part of a comprehensive ecological project that serves as water conservation, flood control and recreation area. Driven by the environmental principles of Dujiangyan’s historic irrigation system and Tianfu New Area’s ongoing work to re-establish its natural wetlands, Unicorn Island’s parkland design incorporates green civic spaces, water conservation and enhanced connectivity to create its living and working environments; following concepts that are redefining the true measure of a building’s efficiency as the improved wellbeing of its inhabitants.

Integrated clusters of buildings surround Unicorn Island’s central plaza and metro station; its radial master plan enables the entire island to be accessed by a few minutes walk or bike ride.

The height and composition of each cluster will be established organically over the lifetime of the development; directly responding to varying requirements of function, programme and efficiency to cultivate a diversity of interconnected buildings at a human scale that establish a sense of community.

Within new parklands bordering Xing Long Lake, Unicorn Island will incorporate natural water management systems and include innovations in urban farming technologies to provide residents, workers and visitors with fresh, locally grown produce.