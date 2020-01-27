Latham's oversees renaissance at Witch’s Hat park

Lathams have been responsible for multiple projects around the park and has been commissioned for future works. Completed works include the restoration of several pioneering prefabricated concrete cottages, a newly built Learning Space, nominated for an AJ Award, and the renovation of the 1921 Edwardian Pavilion.

Lathams have also been responsible for the comprehensive refurbishment and repurposing of the worker’s cottages as part of the wider Historic Heart scheme. Their restoration celebrates the innovative design, such as exposing the precast concrete structure as a feature inside one of the former cottages. Another has been repurposed as an Ice Cream Parlour, harking back to the golden era of homemade Wicksteed Ice Cream.

Part of the Historic Heart scheme involved the demolition of a mid 20th century garage building immediately adjacent to the restored workers’ cottages. A new Learning Space was constructed in its place with the form of the building designed to reference the surrounding cottages, although it stands apart with its ‘top to toe’ covering of natural slate. The space includes a freestanding ‘pod’ which contains a kitchenette, vital storage space, a WC and a hidden sink for messy art activities. This clever arrangement declutters the space creating a large flexible area that can also expand outside via aset of bi-folding doors, with a level threshold ensuring easy access for all.

At the heart of Wicksteed Park is the Edwardian Pavilion. The Historic Heart scheme saw the entire exterior and ground floor of the Pavilion renovated to a high standard; this rejuvenation was overseen by Lathams and was completed in 2019 to great acclaim from the local community.

Now operating as the Park’s Visitor Centre and ticketing hub, the Pavilion renovation works are due to continue later in 2020 thanks to a £1.78m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The new works, again led by Lathams, will see the ‘Captain’s Lounge’ and veranda on the upper floors renovated as part of the Wicksteed @Play scheme.

Thanks to the original proprietor Charles Wicksteed’s engineering background, he designed multiple playground rides and amusements such as slides and swings as we know them today, using Wicksteed Park to showcase his inventions. Thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Wicksteed Park will now see the creation of the ‘heritage play area’. One former attraction has already been reinstated, the Witch’s Hat, a favourite amongst locals. The amusement was once found across the country but gradually disappeared due to stringent health and safety rules. Now the new, improved Witch’s Hat has returned to Wicksteed for the first time in 30 years.

As well as involvement with the ‘heritage play area’, Lathams are also responsible for the restoration of the Rose Garden and Fountain Lawn. The works are due to commence on site later on in 2020.