Architecture firm, three, designs three senior residential communities across the US

Dallas based architecture firm, three, has announced that construction is under way for two major redesign and expansion projects in Dallas and in Greenville, as well as for a brand new senior living community in Santa Fe. Together the projects represent hundreds of new independent living, assisted living and memory care units, appealing amenities, shared spaces, and operational upgrades, all featuring architecture that represents the firm’s mission to create “design that lifts the human spirit.”

Locally, three is leading a $35m repositioning effort for Presbyterian Village North; the project will add 112 independent living units and introduce a 30,000ft² commons building at the campus core. In South Carolina, for the single site Woodlands at Furman community in Greenville, the firm has designed a $19m expansion with a high end hospitality flair, including a new 13,000ft² ‘community village’ space with a salon, fitness center, and swimming pool, as well as 40 new independent living apartments and significant renovations to dining and bar amenities. Current residents will remain in place during construction for both projects, presenting challenges that the project team and operators have been considering and planning for since the earliest discussions.

Strategic repositioning projects like these are essential for existing properties to maintain a competitive edge in an evolving marketplace. We strive to deliver architecture that creates an emotional connection, providing residents with a comfortable yet stimulating, upscale experience. At the same time, it’s critical to minimize any negative impact of construction on current residents. R. Berg, AIA, principal with three

The third project now under construction in Santa Fe, La Secoya de El Castillo, comprises nearly 200,000ft² of development on two and a half acres. The program for this new independent living community includes 68 one and two bedroom apartments, space for a commons and shared amenities, and back-of-house areas for dining and resident care staff. The residence will sit atop a single level, 55,000ft² underground space with parking for 150 vehicles and 47 resident storage units, plus general storage. The projected construction cost is $41m, according to three and nonprofit owner-operator El Castillo Retirement Residences.

three applies a methodology that actively engages with clients to craft a design narrative unique to the client, the site and the specific project goals, and which elicits the desired emotional response from residents and guests.

All three projects are expected to be ready for residents to move in by 2021.