Goettsch Partners celebrates groundbreaking for Union Station Tower in Chicago

Georgina Johnston
7 hours ago

Construction commences on Chicago’s new 50 storey office building

Goettsch Partners (GP) is serving as the architect for the project; the tower, also known as BMO Tower, and new public space are part of the larger redevelopment of Chicago Union Station. 

Located directly south of the 1925 Union Station headhouse building, the 2.2 acre full block site is positioned in a rapidly changing area of the West Loop, with close connections to transit and the major expressways. The program consists of 1.5 million square feet of Class A office space and associated amenities, including two levels of underground parking. Most of the site, about 1.5 acres, is set aside as a public park, similar to GP’s 150 North Riverside project with its ample public park and plaza on the river. 

This project will activate a prime site that has been largely underutilized next to Chicago’s busiest commuter station.

J. Goettsch, FAIA, chairman and co-CEO at GP 

Union Station Tower is designed as a stepped, three-tiered building approximately 700ft tall. The building is oriented in the north-south direction along the east side of its site and features a subtly folded façade. The east face of the building aligns with the property line, reinforcing the urban street wall defined by the historic headhouse on the adjacent block. At street level, the new tower’s primary façades express V-shaped structural transfers, which open up the ground floor. In this way, the park becomes an integral and welcoming part of the building and its entry sequence, and the building serves as an extension of the park.  

We pay particular attention to how the building meets the ground, which is as important to pedestrians as it is to the building tenants. The very large structural transfers open up the ground floor of the building in a way that the lobby becomes a part of the streetscape and the streetscape becomes a part of the lobby.

J. Schuessler, principal and senior project designer at GP

Key Facts

Architecture
Goettsch Partners
United States

