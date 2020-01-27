Goettsch Partners celebrates groundbreaking for Union Station Tower in Chicago

Goettsch Partners (GP) is serving as the architect for the project; the tower, also known as BMO Tower, and new public space are part of the larger redevelopment of Chicago Union Station.

Located directly south of the 1925 Union Station headhouse building, the 2.2 acre full block site is positioned in a rapidly changing area of the West Loop, with close connections to transit and the major expressways. The program consists of 1.5 million square feet of Class A office space and associated amenities, including two levels of underground parking. Most of the site, about 1.5 acres, is set aside as a public park, similar to GP’s 150 North Riverside project with its ample public park and plaza on the river.

This project will activate a prime site that has been largely underutilized next to Chicago’s busiest commuter station. J. Goettsch, FAIA, chairman and co-CEO at GP

Union Station Tower is designed as a stepped, three-tiered building approximately 700ft tall. The building is oriented in the north-south direction along the east side of its site and features a subtly folded façade. The east face of the building aligns with the property line, reinforcing the urban street wall defined by the historic headhouse on the adjacent block. At street level, the new tower’s primary façades express V-shaped structural transfers, which open up the ground floor. In this way, the park becomes an integral and welcoming part of the building and its entry sequence, and the building serves as an extension of the park.