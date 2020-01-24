CPMG’s £16m transformative design for South London high school

The 12,300m² build, which is part of the ‘Education for the 21st Century Multi-Academy Trust’, transforms the previously disused public parkland on Balmoral Avenue, Bromley, between Elmers End and Beckenham. Working with main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, the team has delivered the facilities needed to accommodate for the 1,200 secondary and 480 sixth form pupils welcomed in the school’s first full intake this academic Year.
The designs create a real campus-like feel to the high school. As well as the main school building, facilities include a standalone sports hall with changing and teaching facilities for both school and community use, a dance studio, multi-use games area and extensive green space designed with learning in mind.
We have drawn upon existing qualities of the site, and minimised the areas given over to vehicles and public access. A generous open site area, tree-lined context and beneficial links to the sports fields of its neighbour Beckenham Rugby Club. As a result, the masterplan was tailored to create the widest variety possible of curriculum-rich outdoor environments to promote wellbeing within students and staff. This area is mainly made up of low-density residential buildings broken up by large amounts of green space, allowing a lot more room for movement.
Hugh Avison, director at CPMG Architects