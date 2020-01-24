CPMG’s £16m transformative design for South London high school

The 12,300m² build, which is part of the ‘Education for the 21st Century Multi-Academy Trust’, transforms the previously disused public parkland on Balmoral Avenue, Bromley, between Elmers End and Beckenham. Working with main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, the team has delivered the facilities needed to accommodate for the 1,200 secondary and 480 sixth form pupils welcomed in the school’s first full intake this academic Year.

The designs create a real campus-like feel to the high school. As well as the main school building, facilities include a standalone sports hall with changing and teaching facilities for both school and community use, a dance studio, multi-use games area and extensive green space designed with learning in mind.