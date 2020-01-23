Biowonder: Salient’s latest project in India

Salient’s design approach is sensitive to the environment in order to help sustain the surrounding biodiversity. The design of this building facilitates connected values such as energy efficiency, proliferation of green elements and increased performance and productivity at the workplace.

Environment positive features have been adopted as design interventions to reduce the load on the services. Architectural ‘offsets’ within the building are provided as a measure to increase the amount of green percentage considerably. These offsets also create shadow zones, cutting off the scorching afternoon heat, while facilitating rainwater harvesting and renewable energy production.

Incorporating the best of technology, Biowonder is designed for experiential living while promoting and re-establishing the almost forgotten bond between man and nature.