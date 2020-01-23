10 Design redefine island living in Dubai on man-made paradise

Built on a new man-made island off the coast of Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai, 10 Design (10) has created the ultimate in island living for Bluewaters Residences. To maximise this distinctive location, 10 has integrated a series of private landscape gardens elevated above sea level throughout the residential development, offering a unique viewing gallery to the blue azure horizon.

Bluewaters Residences comprises 10 elegant mid-rise buildings providing 698 apartments, four penthouses, and 17 townhouses. The development offers a premium lifestyle with residential amenities including state-of-the-art gymnasiums, swimming pools, landscape gardens, basketball courts, and children’s play areas.

In addition to creating an idyllic neighbourhood and community, Dubai-based holding company, Meraas is committed to create an immersive destination for the entire Bluewaters development, offering retail, hospitality, and entertainment experiences. It is complemented with a shopping paradise, housing unique retail and dining concepts and two world’s leading hotels by Caesars Palace.

Due to the construction technique of the island, basement space is limited and therefore the design team introduced a ‘podium’ car park structure, which in turn lifted the residential ground floor 10m above the surrounding street level. The private realm of the residences could enjoy elevated views out to the ocean and above the public realm of the surrounding streetscape. We also utilised the ‘podium’ structure to introduce townhouse typology along the western edge, providing living space with direct access to the water edge. The rest of the masterplan integrates arrival spaces to the main circulation spine and accommodates retail and F&B spaces to activate the ‘edges’ of the development, integrating with the surrounding commercial streetscape. N. Cordingley, Design Partner

The development, positioned as one of the most iconic offshore developments of the 21st century. C. Jones, Partner

Easy accessibility is vital for any well considered destination; Bluewaters is within touching distance of Dubai Marina and is just a short drive from Abu Dhabi. The development is connected to the mainland by a direct road to Sheikh Zayed Road. There is also a 265m pedestrian bridge joining the island to The Beach by Meraas.

10 is also the design architect for the Bluewaters Mosque, which seeks to enhance its role within the community, encouraging design innovation while preserving Islamic architectural heritage.