Southbank Tower partners with Zaha Hadid Architects to transform the tower’s lobby

One of the UK’s most ambitious renovation projects, the 30 storey office building completed by Richard Seifert in 1972 was converted by KPF in 2015 into a 41 storey mixed use tower that incorporated two and three bedroom apartments.

The lobby’s design by ZHA draws inspiration from the organic forms of flower petals that overlap to conceal the lobby’s lighting scheme. The fluid curves of the structure house the tower’s concierge on the ground floor, before peeling back at the top to reveal a new mezzanine level which serves as an additional lounge for residents and guests.

The sculptural petals in glass fibre reinforced gypsum and marble furniture pieces within the lobby are formed to precision in an offsite studio using 3D digital fabrication. This process minimises the duration of works in the lobby and disturbance to residents, while also creating original pieces at an architectural scale to a level of detail otherwise associated with intricate, handcrafted design works.

Incorporating a colour palette and materials informed by the existing building, the lobby marries polished marble and concrete with walnut and leather.

Construction of the 200m² lobby will commence in early 2020 and is due for completion in summer 2020. This collaboration with ZHA marks the first in a series of brand partnerships for Southbank Tower.