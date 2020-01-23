Precision detailing and simple geometry lets building sit in the Switzerland landscape

Taking advantage of the sloping site, the house comprises three rectangular volumes that cascade down the bluff. The top floor is a slender rectangular volume that rises over the top of the hill. Perched above the nearby road and surrounding neighbourhood, it arrays the master bedroom and guest suites. Below this, a volume embedded in the slope contains the main living spaces, offering open areas overlooking the lake that feels secluded from the road. The lowest level of the house contains a carpark, a gym, a spa, and a media room.

A spiral staircase connects all levels, forming a circulation core that distinguishes between the public and more private areas of the house. On the ground floor, the core separates parking from the recreation and exercise rooms. On the first floor, the circulation core sits between entertainment areas, including a living room, dining room, and kitchen, and the more private studies and lounges. On the top floor, the stairs separate the master bedroom and guest suites. On each level, the lake facing facades feature floor-to-ceiling glazing, maximizing views over the water and landscape.

To celebrate the landscape and integrate the house with its surroundings, we opted for a natural material palette of stone, concrete, wood, metal, and glass.