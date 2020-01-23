Timely rejuvenation of mature assets to complement revitalisation of the Singapore River planning area

Subject to approval from the relevant authorities, the proposed integrated development with a total gross floor area of 100,263m² will comprise two residential towers offering around 700 apartment units, a commercial component, a hotel and a serviced residence with a hotel licence; the hotel will consist of about 460 to 475 rooms. The proposed integrated development is targeted to open in phases from 2024.

Along with the redevelopment, the consortium plans to rejuvenate the river promenade flanking the property to enhance the area’s vibrancy. This is expected to generate social activities around the proposed integrated development, increase footfall and improve pedestrian accessibility along the Singapore River.

Liang Court sits on a prime site with a dual-frontage facing Singapore River and Fort Canning Hill. Its redevelopment offers CapitaLand an opportunity to deliver an upmarket, highrise riverfront residential development that comes with stunning views of Singapore River and the city centre. The commercial component of the integrated development will be connected to Clarke Quay, offering residents the convenience of topnotch F&B and retail offerings right on their doorstep. J. Leow, President, Singapore & International, CapitaLand Group

The proposed integrated development is linked to the Central Expressway via River Valley Road, situated in the heart of Clarke Quay and on the fringe of Singapore’s Central Business District. It possesses a desirable connectivity to public transport with a direct link to Fort Canning MRT Station on the Downtown Line and is a short walk from Clarke Quay MRT Station on the North East Line. The property is also connected to an overhead pedestrian bridge that provides direct access to Fort Canning Park, a well known historical hilltop landmark.

Within the Singapore River precinct, CDL owns Central Mall with an office-cum-retail integrated development along Magazine Road, whilst CapitaLand also has a stake in the Clarke Quay mall housed within five blocks of conserved shophouses. The redevelopment of Liang Court marks another collaboration between CDL and CapitaLand.