Virtual Reality to simulate audiences reactions to future building designs

A moving chamber equipped with virtual reality projection will aid study of people’s reactions to different buildings, including swaying skyscrapers and bridges. The VSimulators platform, which will be used to investigate how people interact with and are affected by buildings and the built environment, has opened.

More than 100 people attended the launch event at the University, attendees were also given the chance to experience the VSimulators platform, which is housed within the Department of Architecture & Civil Engineering’s Structures Lab.

Combined with lighting, sound, temperature and airflow controls, the VSimulators platform’s sophisticated projected virtual reality and movement capabilities will allow researchers to investigate a range of questions about responses to the built environment. These include how to design buildings to boost the mood of their occupants, how people’s productivity can be affected by working in tall buildings and what level of movement is acceptable in a footbridge or train carriage.

VR projections on the walls of the three by four metre chamber, combined with motion tracking glasses, will allow the space to be realistically configured as an office, apartment, hotel room or hospital ward, giving the researchers the chance to create convincing ‘mixed reality’ simulations.

The VSimulators project will also support much needed research into making design guidelines fit for purpose and exploration into the use of lightweight materials as part of a move towards sustainable construction methods. A. Wyllie, President of the Institution of Civil Engineers, CBE

The issues we are researching, for example are how much sway is acceptable in a very tall building before people inside start to feel negative effects, require highly immersive simulations, so we’ve brought together a diverse set of technologies to create a facility that is globally unique. Dr A. Darby, Head of Civil Engineering at the University of Bath



Studies into the acceptability of movement and vibrations in buildings or structures will help authorities develop future guidelines for architects and civil engineers.

The VSimulators project is funded by a £4.8m infrastructure project grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council. The chamber at Bath is the first of two planned VSimulators platforms to open. A second, complementary facility at the University of Exeter will be launched in early 2020.